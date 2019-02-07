 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 08.02.2019

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"Some trees that are more than 100 years old, with great value for my people, are being cut, are disappearing, and sometimes being sold for next to nothing." Sena Alouka, Young Volunteers for the Environment.

DW eco@africa Sendung 150

   

Eco Africa Moderatorin Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 08.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out bamboo bikes in Uganda, visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia and a plant nursery nurturing endangered medicinal plants in South Africa.

Eco@africa Stanley Aneto

Quote of the week 21.12.2018

"Right now we are paying for the irresponsibility of the generation before us, and if we don’t do anything now the generation after us will pay even more." – Nigerian eco-artist Stanley Aneto

Siyanda Sopangisa

Quote of the week 14.12.2018

"We teach them about keeping the environment clean, taking out the litter before they paddle and we are using canoeing as some sort of incentive." – Siyanda Sopangisa, Founder of Khayelitsha Canoe Club in South Africa

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

