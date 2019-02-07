Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"Some trees that are more than 100 years old, with great value for my people, are being cut, are disappearing, and sometimes being sold for next to nothing." Sena Alouka, Young Volunteers for the Environment.
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out bamboo bikes in Uganda, visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia and a plant nursery nurturing endangered medicinal plants in South Africa.
"Right now we are paying for the irresponsibility of the generation before us, and if we don’t do anything now the generation after us will pay even more." – Nigerian eco-artist Stanley Aneto
"We teach them about keeping the environment clean, taking out the litter before they paddle and we are using canoeing as some sort of incentive." – Siyanda Sopangisa, Founder of Khayelitsha Canoe Club in South Africa
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
"I love my job because it involves environmental protection...By protecting the environment, we protect ourselves, our families, our country and the world at large." Rubenezangabo Telesphore, Soft Packaging Company
On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.
On this week's Eco Africa, we follow a team testing crop DNA in Tanzania, discover an old recipe for soap that is making a comeback and see an app that can tell us exactly what is in our food.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Are schools equipping kids with the skills to understand and deal with climate change? Some German students don't think so and are trying to get their curriculum changed.
Millions of people living along the Rio Magdalena are feeling the sting of climate change, as fish stocks — and the river itself — dries up. But they're taking action to preserve their unique landscape and way of life.
People in western Cuba said they saw a flare pass through the afternoon sky before black stones fell on the tourist town of Vinales and other parts of the western province. Scientists are investigating.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version