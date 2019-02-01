Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"I love my job because it involves environmental protection...By protecting the environment, we protect ourselves, our families, our country and the world at large." Rubenezangabo Telesphore, Soft Packaging Company
On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.
On this week's Eco Africa, we learn about a new nontoxic shoe polish, see how solar powered taxis can help reduce pollution in big cities and find out how prisoners are helping their environment.
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
"I love my job because it involves environmental protection...By protecting the environment, we protect ourselves, our families, our country and the world at large." Rubenezangabo Telesphore, Soft Packaging Company
On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.
Overconsumption is destroying nature, warned Achim Steiner, UN Development Programme chief, at the World Economic Form in Davos. A new environment business partnership could help curb that destruction, he told DW.
On this week's Eco Africa, we follow a team testing crop DNA in Tanzania, discover an old recipe for soap that is making a comeback and see an app that can tell us exactly what is in our food.
The descendants of the Inca plant trees on bare hillsides, to bring back the montane forests.
On this week's Eco Africa: nontoxic shoe polish, stopping deadly rockslides and fighting pollution with poetry.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version