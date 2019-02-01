 Quote of the week | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 01.02.2019

Environment

Quote of the week

"I love my job because it involves environmental protection...By protecting the environment, we protect ourselves, our families, our country and the world at large." Rubenezangabo Telesphore, Soft Packaging Company

DW eco@africa Sendung 149 Rubenezangabo Telesphore (DW)

    

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

DW Sendung eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 18.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we learn about a new nontoxic shoe polish, see how solar powered taxis can help reduce pollution in big cities and find out how prisoners are helping their environment.

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 04.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa: nontoxic shoe polish, stopping deadly rockslides and fighting pollution with poetry.  