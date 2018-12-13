Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"We teach them about keeping the environment clean, taking out the litter before they paddle and we are using canoeing as some sort of incentive." – Siyanda Sopangisa, Founder of Khayelitsha Canoe Club in South Africa
On this week's eco@africa, we're looking at ways to live more greenly, from an environment-orientated canoe club in South Africa to the top trends for a more sustainable Christmas and greening Mauritania's capital.
"We need nature, but nature doesn't need us." Lala Njava
'Everybody would imagine, including myself, that solar panels can only be made in Europe or China, not in Africa. But we have demonstrated that we are able to do it here with local expertise.' Ismael Abisai, Solinc Ltd.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
Where does soil come from, why is it brown, and can it save our climate? Get all the answers in this selection of our best videos and articles about what's going on under the ground!
'[Africa's] youth must embrace climate action as a solution to the problems that the continent faces but also as an opportunity to create wealth.' — Richard Munang, UN Regional Climate Change Coordinator for Africa
On this week's eco@africa, meet the man leading Africa’s delegation to the COP 24 climate summit in Poland. Plus: the solar suitcases lighting up Kenyan classrooms and the invention bringing biogas to Moroccan farmers.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Failure at this year's climate conference would be "suicidal," said the UN secretary general. DW's Louise Osborne and Jennifer Collins have seen frustration over slow progress. But young people are stepping up.
Soil is second only to the ocean in the service it provides as a CO2 store. When in the ground, carbon enriches the soil and is good for the climate, but misuse of land has already led to the loss of large stores.
The science says we must ditch fossil fuels as soon as possible, yet COP24 is sponsored by the very industry doing the damage. Does it have a role to play — or are lobbyists undermining the negotiations?
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version