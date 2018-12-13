 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"We teach them about keeping the environment clean, taking out the litter before they paddle and we are using canoeing as some sort of incentive." – Siyanda Sopangisa, Founder of Khayelitsha Canoe Club in South Africa

Siyanda Sopangisa

  

Related content

eco@africa Nneota Egbe Moderator

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 14.12.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we're looking at ways to live more greenly, from an environment-orientated canoe club in South Africa to the top trends for a more sustainable Christmas and greening Mauritania's capital.

BdT Kalter Herbstmorgen

Quote of the week 22.11.2018

"We need nature, but nature doesn't need us." Lala Njava

Ismael Abisai

Quote of the week 16.11.2018

'Everybody would imagine, including myself, that solar panels can only be made in Europe or China, not in Africa. But we have demonstrated that we are able to do it here with local expertise.' Ismael Abisai, Solinc Ltd.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 