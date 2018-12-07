Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
'[Africa's] youth must embrace climate action as a solution to the problems that the continent faces but also as an opportunity to create wealth.' — Richard Munang, UN Regional Climate Change Coordinator for Africa
On this week's eco@africa, meet the man leading Africa’s delegation to the COP 24 climate summit in Poland. Plus: the solar suitcases lighting up Kenyan classrooms and the invention bringing biogas to Moroccan farmers.
"Climate change is largely viewed as an environmental issue. However it encompasses everything: it is a developmental issue, it is a human rights issue, it is a social issue." Ndivile Mokoena, climate activist
Africa is harnessing the power of its emerging youth demographic to spearhead efforts to tackle climate change.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's eco@africa, we learn about a solar powered water purification system that can process dirty water while charging phones and see how permaculture is being used in Kenya to restore the environment.
On this week's eco@africa, we meet a man who started planting trees in 1980 to stop desertification in Burkina Faso, we learn how to turn glass into art and visit an amazing vertical farm in Germany.
"We need nature, but nature doesn't need us." Lala Njava
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Poland has pledged to keep burning coal, flying in the face of climate change science. Activists say the country needs to phase out coal for the climate and the economy, while protecting miners' livelihoods.
The Himalayan Gaddi community of pastoralists has long lived from the land. But with rising temperatures pushing them higher up into mountains in search of grazing pastures, their way of life is under threat.
James Thornton, head of public interest law firm Client Earth, holds governments around the world accountable for environmental damage. He tells DW how the law can be harnessed for the good of people and the planet.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version