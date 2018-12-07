 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 07.12.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

'[Africa's] youth must embrace climate action as a solution to the problems that the continent faces but also as an opportunity to create wealth.' — Richard Munang, UN Regional Climate Change Coordinator for Africa

Christiana Thorpe Deutscher Afrikapreis 2009 (DW)

  

Felicia Endersby, Moderatorin von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 07.12.2018

On this week's eco@africa, meet the man leading Africa’s delegation to the COP 24 climate summit in Poland. Plus: the solar suitcases lighting up Kenyan classrooms and the invention bringing biogas to Moroccan farmers.

Ndivile Mokoena Klima

Quote of the week 30.08.2018

"Climate change is largely viewed as an environmental issue. However it encompasses everything: it is a developmental issue, it is a human rights issue, it is a social issue." Ndivile Mokoena, climate activist

Deutschland Bonn COP23

COP23: African youth fighting for climate action 12.11.2017

Africa is harnessing the power of its emerging youth demographic to spearhead efforts to tackle climate change.

