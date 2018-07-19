Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"We used to sell the game or eat it ourselves. But we've stopped doing that. We want our children to see the wild animals in the future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin
"I think there is a great future for them [fruit bats] as long as we can continue to protect the habitat that they come to roost in and that they come to feed on." – Dion Scott, general manager of Kasanka National Park
On this week's eco@africa, we explore a Kenyan car park that produces solar energy, look at how one German city is tackling disposable coffee cup culture and hear some spicy news from Zanzibar.
From helping boost mountain gorilla numbers in Rwanda to fostering better relations between locals and wildlife in Mozambique, eco@africa has visited a host of great ecotourism projects in Africa. Here are our top five.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's eco@africa, we see how volcanic rocks are offering a greener alternative to damaging charcoal cooking, we meet an artist turning fruit waste into art and learn how to recycle wind turbines.
As if a volcanic eruption wasn't dramatic enough, one of nature's most powerful phenomena can also trigger lightning — to truly breathtaking effect. How does this happen?
Companies are on the verge of selling lab-grown meat. The new products are touted as environmentally friendly, but is it what consumers want and where exactly are the lines when it comes to genetic engineering?
Farmers in northern Chile, one of the driest regions in the world, are learning to adapt to drought after discovering a new source of water — fog-catching nets.
Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done.
