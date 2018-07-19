 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 20.07.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"We used to sell the game or eat it ourselves. But we've stopped doing that. We want our children to see the wild animals in the future with their own eyes." - Danyso Hounde, hunter in Benin

DW eco@africa - sea turtle (Carlos Bernardo)

   

Sambia Flughunde - Eco Hero Dion Scott

Quote of the week 16.07.2018

"I think there is a great future for them [fruit bats] as long as we can continue to protect the habitat that they come to roost in and that they come to feed on." – Dion Scott, general manager of Kasanka National Park

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 20.07.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we explore a Kenyan car park that produces solar energy, look at how one German city is tackling disposable coffee cup culture and hear some spicy news from Zanzibar.

Gorilla mit Blatt

Top 5 ecotourism projects in Africa 19.07.2018

From helping boost mountain gorilla numbers in Rwanda to fostering better relations between locals and wildlife in Mozambique, eco@africa has visited a host of great ecotourism projects in Africa. Here are our top five.

