Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"I think there is a great future for them [fruit bats] as long as we can continue to protect the habitat that they come to roost in and that they come to feed on." – Dion Scott, general manager of Kasanka National Park
On this week's eco@africa, we see how volcanic rocks are offering a greener alternative to damaging charcoal cooking, we meet an artist turning fruit waste into art and learn how to recycle wind turbines.
On this week's eco@africa, we visit the Barbary macaques under threat in Morocco, see how waves are being harnessed to make green power and explore the project bringing solar lights to Burkina Faso.
The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Kenya was founded in 1970 and aims to improve the lives and health of people in tropical Africa by focusing on harmful and useful arthropods.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's eco@africa, making paper out of banana peels, alternatives to real tropical timber and reintroducing the eland antelope to South Africa's Cape Flats. Tune in for all this and more!
On this week’s eco@africa, we discover organic fertilizers in the Ivory Coast, Rwanda’s methane power station, and the Kenyan inventor keeping milk cool.
"Indigenous and community land rights matter. They matter for improving lives, for justice and equality, and for conservation." – Edward Loure, Tanzanian indigenous rights and environmental activist
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
A California man is dying of cancer, and he is blaming the glyphosate found in Monsanto's Roundup, while a judge has allowed hundreds of more cases to move forward. But research shows the link is anything but clear.
Wildlife rangers in northern Australia have bagged a massive saltwater crocodile after a decade-long hunt for the creature. The 600-kilogram reptile is one of the biggest on record.
Insects live in abundance in every part of world except the sea, which covers more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface. So why is it that this tenacious species has failed to colonize the marine environment?
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version