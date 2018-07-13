 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 16.07.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"I think there is a great future for them [fruit bats] as long as we can continue to protect the habitat that they come to roost in and that they come to feed on." – Dion Scott, general manager of Kasanka National Park

Sambia Flughunde - Eco Hero Dion Scott (DW)

   

eco@africa Moderatorin Sharon Momanyi

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 13.07.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we see how volcanic rocks are offering a greener alternative to damaging charcoal cooking, we meet an artist turning fruit waste into art and learn how to recycle wind turbines.

eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 04.06.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we visit the Barbary macaques under threat in Morocco, see how waves are being harnessed to make green power and explore the project bringing solar lights to Burkina Faso.

DW eco@africa - Insekten im Gorongos National Park

Working with insects in Africa 22.06.2018

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Kenya was founded in 1970 and aims to improve the lives and health of people in tropical Africa by focusing on harmful and useful arthropods.

