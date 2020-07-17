 Quiz: Which flower do you find most aromatic? | Lifestyle | DW | 17.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Quiz: Which flower do you find most aromatic?

Fragrant blossoms can be relaxing, invigorating and refreshing. The scent of lavender might stir memories of a holiday in southern Provence. Which flower do you find most aromatic?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lavendel

Some fragrances invite us to dream and relax, while others awaken the senses and inspire us, for example, to take pictures. The lavender fields in southern France are a popular motif on social media. There are even special photo tours during blooming season, when the fields turn deep purple. Then, the lavender fields not only look picture-perfect, they have also stored enough sunlight to release the sweet-smelling essential oils they are so famous for.  

Now, we’d like to hear from you. Which flower do you  find most aromatic?


I think the most aromatic flower is: 

Lavender
Rose
Jasmine
Lilac
Lily
Other

We can’t wait to hear what you think. As a thank you, we will be drawing one participant to win a wristwatch in our exclusive Euromaxx design. Deadline for entries is July 24th, 12 PM UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (30.06.2020)  

Advertisement
Filmstill Berlin Alexanderplatz von Burhan Qurbani 2020 (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': Updated and adapted into film

In a radical departure, the latest cinema adaptation of Alfred Döblin's great Weimar-era novel updates the story with an African refugee as the protagonist.  

Filmstill To Kill a Mockingbird 1962 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' still resonates 60 years on

Harper Lee's landmark novel is revered for embracing civil rights and racial justice in the US. But six decades later, has the Black Lives Matter movement made "Mockingbird" more relevant, or exposed its own racism?  

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/Y. Mok)

Auschwitz cellist Anita Lasker-Wallfisch at 95

She played the cello – and survived the Holocaust. Anita Lasker-Wallfisch is one of the last contemporaries who can personally tell of life at Auschwitz.  

Bergwandern in den Bayerischen Alpen um Rottach Egern. (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Hoermann)

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  