Quiz: What goes into Neapolitan pizza dough?

Why do traditional foods always taste so good in the country they’re from? The Euromaxx series Food Secrets is on the search for answers, which you can also find on our new YouTube channel DW food. We went to Naples in southern Italy to uncover the secrets behind the original pizza. The Neapolitans have turned making pizza into an art form, but one that’s subject to strict rules. It’s the only way to preserve the high quality and culture passed down the generations.

Getting the dough right is crucial, and a true Neapolitan dough only contains four ingredients. But which ones? Watch the video and answer the quiz question. One lucky winner will receive our high-quality olive wood salt and pepper grinders.







Which four ingredients go into Neapolitan pizza dough?



Closing date for entries is 10 July 2020, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!