Quiz: What do you know about Prague?

Visit the one of the largest castle complexes in the world, take a stroll across the famous Charles Bridge, or head to a local pub for a refreshing beer — Whether you're someone who loves history and culture or you're simply a foodie at heart, Prague has something to offer all year round, for tourists and locals alike!

The capital of the Czech Republic is one of the oldest city destinations in all of Europe. As early as the Middle Ages, traders and pilgrims praised the shimmering sandstone towers of "Golden Prague." Nowadays up to 30,000 people tread the well-known tourist paths through Staré Město, the Old Town, and to the "Lesser Town" with its Baroque churches and palaces. Other touristic highlights include the Jewish Quarter, the Prague Astronomical Clock and the historic Old Town Square.