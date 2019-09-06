 Quiz: What do you know about German cuisine? | DW Travel | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Quiz: What do you know about German cuisine?

Every region in Germany has its own specialties. And that's exactly what tourists like to try when they visit. But how well do you know these culinary treats? Test your knowledge.

Deutschland | Wanderer-Pärchen macht Brotzeit auf der Hindenburghütte (picture-alliance/dpa/imageBROKER)

Whether you seek out a traditional restaurant or a gourmet temple, whether you choose fish at the North Sea or beer in Bavaria  if you travel to Germany, you also want to get to know the country from a culinary point of view. Germany's gastronomy is diverse: there are some 300 Michelin-star and gourmet restaurants, 13 wine-growing regions and countless beer gardens from Bavaria to Berlin. Local products such as marzipan and Lebkuchen gingerbread or dishes such as Currywurst sausage tell you a lot about cities and regions, about the people and their eating culture. But which speciality is typical for which part of Germany? What should be tried where? Get to know some culinary specialities in our quizzes on eating and drinking in Germany. 

If you're feeling quizzical, this is the place.

Related content

Tierschützer Jesus soll bei Passion E-Scooter fahren

Jesus on e-scooter? No way, say Passion Play organizers 06.09.2019

Activists are calling for a radical change to one of Germany's traditional spectacles, which recreates the last five days of Jesus. They want the actor playing Jesus to enter on an e-scooter, not on a donkey.

Touristen am Schloss Neuschwanstein im Sommer

Neuschwanstein — a fairytale castle and tourist attraction 04.09.2019

Every year, 1.5 million visitors stop by Neuschwanstein, Germany's most famous castle. From the postcard perfect views to the mysterious life of King Ludwig II, there are many reasons why this Bavarian castle fascinates.

Deutschland Stadt Rothenburg ob der Tauber

Rothenburg ob der Tauber in 360° 02.09.2019

Time seems to have stood still in this small Bavarian town: Visitors here feel like they are in the Middle Ages. Many houses from this era have been preserved in Rothenburg. Join us on a visit with an all-round view.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Explore German World Heritage sites in 360°

Play the "DW World Heritage 360" app and discover UNESCO World Heritage in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  