Quiz: What do you know about Florence?

Florence still fascinates — even if the city on the Arno River is often overrun by masses of tourists. Especially on the Ponte Vecchio, the oldest medieval bridge, there is a lot of activity, as well as in front of the cathedral and the Baptistery with its gold-plated doors, known as the "Gates of Paradise".

The Medici bankers' family had a particular influence on the cityscape: in the 15th century, they shaped Florence according to their wishes — with large Renaissance-style buildings such as the Uffizi, today one of the most important art museums in the world.