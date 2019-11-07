 Quiz: What do you know about Florence? | DW Travel | DW | 21.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Quiz: What do you know about Florence?

Florence is considered the cradle of the Renaissance: its center is an open-air museum; the Uffizi is filled with world-class artworks. How well do you know this Tuscan city? Test your knowledge.

Blick vom Boboli-Garten auf die Kathedrale von Florenz mit Campanile di Giotto, view from Boboli Gardens to Florence Cathedral and Giotto's Campanile (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/M. Hicken)

Florence still fascinates — even if the city on the Arno River is often overrun by masses of tourists. Especially on the Ponte Vecchio, the oldest medieval bridge, there is a lot of activity, as well as in front of the cathedral and the Baptistery with its gold-plated doors, known as the "Gates of Paradise". 

The Medici bankers' family had a particular influence on the cityscape: in the 15th century, they shaped Florence according to their wishes — with large Renaissance-style buildings such as the Uffizi, today one of the most important art museums in the world.  

Related content

Dänemark Kopenhagen Neubau Black Diamond der königlichen Bibliothek

Quiz: What do you know about Copenhagen? 07.11.2019

Denmark's capital is known as a city with maritime flair, both modern and cosy at the same time. But how well do you really know Copenhagen? Test your knowledge in our travel quiz.

Italien - Florenz

Europe's most beautiful cities: destination Florence 11.10.2019

Florence is bursting with artworks and Renaissance buildings, thanks to the Medici! The city in Tuscany is also the cradle of Italian haute couture — and cantuccini.

Spanische Treppe in Rom

Romans critical of Spanish Steps sitting ban 08.08.2019

Citizens of Rome took to social media to accuse the city of having the wrong priorities. "The Eternal City" has been dealing with the damage, litter, and congestion caused by overtourism for years.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  