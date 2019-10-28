Quiz: What do you know about Copenhagen?

The high quality of life that characterises the Danish port city also attracts tourists: double-lane cycle paths, clean waterways, fresh air. Sustainability is now at the heart of urban planning. But Copenhagen has long been considered an alternative city. The autonomous hippie community of Christiania has been around since the 1970s. It's both a unique and controversial project in Europe - and a tourist hotspot. Copenhagen also has two of the oldest amusement parks in the world and Europe's smallest landmark. But how big is it exactly? And what was the name of the more famous amusement park? Get ready for a visit to Denmark's cool capital with our quiz.