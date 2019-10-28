 Quiz: What do you know about Copenhagen? | DW Travel | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Quiz: What do you know about Copenhagen?

Denmark's capital is known as a city with maritime flair, both modern and cosy at the same time. But how well do you really know Copenhagen? Test your knowledge in our travel quiz.

Dänemark Kopenhagen Neubau Black Diamond der königlichen Bibliothek (picture alliance/Robert B. Fishman ecomedia)

The high quality of life that characterises the Danish port city also attracts tourists: double-lane cycle paths, clean waterways, fresh air. Sustainability is now at the heart of urban planning. But Copenhagen has long been considered an alternative city. The autonomous hippie community of Christiania has been around since the 1970s. It's both a unique and controversial project in Europe - and a tourist hotspot. Copenhagen also has two of the oldest amusement parks in the world and Europe's smallest landmark. But how big is it exactly? And what was the name of the more famous amusement park? Get ready for a visit to Denmark's cool capital with our quiz. 

DW recommends

Europe's most beautiful cities: destination Copenhagen

Nordic design, stylish architecture, prize-winning gourmet cuisine: the Danish capital's special attitude towards life attracts ten million tourists a year. (27.09.2019)  

Copenhagen's Vesterbro district is a blend of gritty and new

For many Copenhagen is the charming setting of a Hans Christian Anderson fairytale. It might therefore come as a surprise that the Danish capital has a district which is rather seedy and yet very charming. (18.04.2018)  

Happy Birthday, Tivoli!

In the middle of Copenhagen's city center, one of Europe's most popular amusement parks is celebrating its 175th birthday. Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens first opened in 1843. (14.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel Tips for Copenhagen by Meggin Leigh  

Skiing in the City of Copenhagen  

Related content

Griechenland Athen Akropolis

Quiz: What do you know about Athens? 28.10.2019

Athens is world famous for its ancient temples and archaeological treasures — thanks to the ancient Greeks! How well do you know the Greek capital? Why not test your knowledge?

Dänemark Kopenhagen Stadt Ansicht Übersicht

Europe's most beautiful cities: destination Copenhagen 27.09.2019

Nordic design, stylish architecture, prize-winning gourmet cuisine: the Danish capital's special attitude towards life attracts ten million tourists a year.

Brezeln

The Oktoberfest quiz 27.09.2018

Even if it's called Oktoberfest - the world's largest beer festival is running until October 7. Test your knowledge of the traditional fest in Munich with our quiz!

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  