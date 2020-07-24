Quiz time! Which instrument is the alphorn most similar to?

Alphorn blowing is a tradition that dates back centuries in the Alpine region, and the best players come from Switzerland. The municipality of Nendaz in the Valais canton is the alphorn capital. It’s also where the International Alphorn Festival takes place — an event that unites alphorn blowers from all over the world. And there are regular classes that teach the art of alphorn blowing. Our Euromaxx reporter Meike Krüger went along to one to see how much technique she could learn in one day. Just getting a sound out of the instrument is no mean feat!



