 Quiz time! Which instrument is the alphorn most similar to? | Lifestyle | DW | 24.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Quiz time! Which instrument is the alphorn most similar to?

The alphorn is a wind instrument that’s considered the national symbol of Switzerland. It produces a loud and penetrating sound that you can hear up to 10 kilometers away. Which other instrument is it similar to?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Alphorn

Alphorn blowing is a tradition that dates back centuries in the Alpine region, and the best players come from Switzerland. The municipality of Nendaz in the Valais canton is the alphorn capital. It’s also where the International Alphorn Festival takes place — an event that unites alphorn blowers from all over the world. And there are regular classes that teach the art of alphorn blowing. Our Euromaxx reporter Meike Krüger went along to one to see how much technique she could learn in one day. Just getting a sound out of the instrument is no mean feat!


So here’s a question for you: which instrument is the alphorn similar to? Send in your answer for a chance to win a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design. We look forward to hearing from you!

 

Here are your options. The alphorn is similar to a:


Trumpet
Recorder
Didgeridoo
Clarinet

 

Closing date for entries is 31 July 2020, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!
 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (30.06.2020)  

Advertisement
Filmstill Berlin Alexanderplatz von Burhan Qurbani 2020 (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': Updated and adapted into film

In a radical departure, the latest cinema adaptation of Alfred Döblin's great Weimar-era novel updates the story with an African refugee as the protagonist.  

A picture of author Bernard Schlink from the neck up. He wears glasses and a blue button-up shirt   (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

Author Bernard Schlink on goodbyes and his new book

DW interviews the internationally famous author about relationships, guilt and saying farewell. And his new book, "Abschiedsfarben," won't be his last.  

Hannover I Konzert I Rapper I Farid Bang (picture-alliance/T. Gadegast)

Germany: Backlash after Düsseldorf enlists rapper Farid Bang for coronavirus video

The German city of Düsseldorf has come under fire for collaborating with controversial rapper Farid Bang to produce a coronavirus social distancing appeal video. The artist has been accused of anti-Semitism in the past.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Bremen

Germany's 16 states: Bremen

Take a tour of Bremen and you’ll enjoy maritime flair on the North Sea and discover a historic Hanseatic city.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  