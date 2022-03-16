Quiz: Digital whaaaat?

Digital authoritarianism is when governments assert power on information flows through digital tools and the Internet. Their methods include, among others, censorship through laws or intimidation on digital channels, the spread of misinformation, mass surveillance or targeted social media campaigns via bots or paid bloggers. In the rush to respond to Covid-19-related public health and misinformation challenges, there are increased concerns that this misuse of power is a trend that goes even beyond authoritarian regimes.

