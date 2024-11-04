Quincy Jones: 'Thriller' producer dies at 91

The music titan produced Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album and worked with Frank Sinatra. His family said he died in his home in Los Angeles.

Legendary US music producer Quincy Jones passed away Sunday night at the age of 91, his publicist announced.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," the family said in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Born in 1933 in Chicago, Jones started out making his own music, backing the likes of Billie Holiday and later fronting his own band. It was then that he met Ray Charles, who would become a lifelong friend and collaborator.

Jones later became one of first Black executives to thrive in the entertainment industry and amassed a music catalogue that included Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album, work from jazz legends like Duke Ellington, as well as crooners like Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett.

His own music was also frequently sampled by rappers such as Tupac Shakur and Kanye West. He also wrote film and television scores, including "The Color Purple" and "Sanford and Son."

es/wd (AP, AFP)