Question: Where do you head when the sun’s out?

Summery weather gives us the perfect excuse to drop everything and head outdoors. In Europe this means the start of the picnic season. Enjoying al fresco meals with family and friends is a popular pastime in this part of the world. It’s no surprise to learn that this kind of social gathering has a long tradition here. The British Queen Victoria loved dining outdoors and elevated the picnic to a regular, grand affair. But the custom goes even further back, to medieval times. To this day, the picnic is still an important feature of European food culture.

