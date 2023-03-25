According to the "Hollywood Reporter," Quentin Tarantino might just be working on his 10th and final film. The filmmaker has been quoted as saying he wanted to direct 10 films — or retire by the time he was 60. On March 27, 2023, he celebrates his 60th birthday. "Directors don’t get better as they get older," he told "Playboy" magazine back in 2012. He has already made movie history.