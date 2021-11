Emperor Hadrian (76-138 AD)

Emperor Hadrian might not be considered a royal in the modern sense, but he was Roman emperor from 117 to 138 AD. He made no attempt to hide his love for the Greek youth Antinous. Together, they went to official ceremonies and on imperial tours. When Antinous died, Hadrian insisted that Antinous be turned into a god, an honor usually reserved for the emperor's family.