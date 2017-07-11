 Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID | News | DW | 20.02.2022

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing "mild" cold-like symptoms, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

Queen Elizabeth is infected with the coronavirus, UK officials announced on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Buckingham Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

The 95-year-old has already had three coronavirus vaccines.

jsi/dj (AFP, dpa, AP)

