Queen Elizabeth II placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision over concerns for her health, the royal family announced on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the family said in a statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral [Castle]" — the Scottish estate where she has spent the summer.

She is 96 years old.

Family rushes to her side

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, traveled to Balmoral following the news, joined by his wife Camilla. Charles' son Prince William was also on his way, officials said, reportedly followed by the Queen's second son Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were also traveling to Balmoral, a spokesperson for the couple said.

On Wednesday, the monarch canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council after being advised to rest.

She has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, according to Royal officials, and contracted COVID-19 in February. In October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital.

The monarch, Britain's Head of State, has increasingly handed over official duties to Prince Charles, and other royal family members.

She has recently missed other high-profile events, including this year's State Opening of Parliament and the Platinum Jubilee Concert.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Posing with ponies at Windsor Castle Gun salutes, a Barbie doll dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash, and a new photo of the monarch at Windsor Castle all mark the queen's 96th birthday. She planned to spend the day privately at Wood Farm cottage on Sandringham estate, in eastern England. It is a personal sanctuary for the queen, who has stepped back from most public duties this year over concerns about her health.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Always color-coordinated The English monarch's outfits are legendary. A coat with a weighted hem — to prevent wind-related wardrobe malfunctions — topped off with a perfectly matched hat. Her go-to accessory is often her signature black bag, that is roomy enough for lipstick, reading glasses, mints and a handkerchief.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 The secret of her hats She wears them in all shapes and colors, sometimes playful with small flowers, sometimes austere or simple, but always exactly matched to her outfit. The queen is rarely seen without headgear. How many hat boxes she has in her closet is perhaps one of the world's best-kept secrets.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Princess in uniform Not afraid to get her hands dirty: During World War II, Elizabeth Windsor was part of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women's division of the British Army. There she was trained as a mechanic and learned to drive a truck. This picture was taken in April 1945. Note the headgear.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Wedding gown from ration coupons In 1947, Elizabeth married her childhood sweetheart, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. Due to post-WWII austerity measures, she had to use clothing ration coupons to procure the materials for her wedding gown: satin, 10,000 pearls and crystals and a four-meter-long train of lace. Their marriage lasted 73 years until Prince Philip's death in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Five-meter long coronation robe On February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II. At the coronation ceremony the following year, she wore a dress of white silk, colorfully embroidered with the emblems of some of the Commonwealth states. Attached to this was her Robe of State, consisting of an ermine cape with an almost 5-meter crimson velvet train carried by six maids of honor.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 'The visit of the century' So was the queen's visit in May 1965 to West Germany dubbed. No foreign state guest was more welcome at that time than the queen. The last state visit from the UK had taken place 56 years prior. Germans had inflicted great suffering on the British in two wars. For 11 days, Elizabeth II traveled through Germany and delighted the Germans with her sartorial choices.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Green and white on the pitch Mirroring the colors of the football pitch, the queen is seen here shaking hands with members of the German national team before the 1996 European Championship final at Wembley Stadium. She and Prince Philip (pictured right) were among the 76,000 spectators who witnessed Germany defeat the Czech Republic with a golden goal during extra time.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 On official business When the queen addresses the British Parliament at the start of a new term, tradition dictates she wear her official clothes. She delivers her speech from the throne in full regalia, outlining the new government's plans. Her late husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, sat alongside her.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Wearing a brooch from her honeymoon In 2021 Queen Elizabeth delivered her first Christmas address as a widow. Prince Philip had died in April, just before his 100th birthday and her 95th. She expressed understanding about how difficult Christmas can be when one loses a loved one. Still, Christmas will bring joy this year, she said, "as we have the chance to reminisce."

Queen Elizabeth turns 96 Platinum Jubilee parties! On February 6, 2022, the queen marked a record 70 years on the throne. Celebrations are scheduled throughout the year, with the highlights on June 2-5. Events include hundreds of beacons lit throughout the UK and UK Overseas Territories, a special live concert from Buckingham Palace and a derby at Epsom Downs. Author: Silke Wünsch



Truss offers thoughts

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who wasappointed by the Queen on Tuesday, said she was thinking of her, in a post on Twitter.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she wrote.

The speaker of the British parliament said Queen Elizabeth was in the house's thoughts. "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament.

aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)