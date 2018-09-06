Queen Elizabeth II goes 'fur-free'

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced that new outfits worn by Queen Elizabeth II would no longer use real fur.

The decision does not mean that the queen will dispose of the fur items of clothing which she already owns.

"The queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe," said a palace spokesperson.

Elizabeth II's senior personal dresser, Angela Kelly, revealed the information in her new memoir, before it was confirmed by the palace.

The memoir also reveals that the queen has an employee wear her shoes in for her before she uses them.

Queen Elizabeth II

Animal rights activists 'thrilled'

The decision to stop wearing fur outfits was welcomed by animal rights activists. Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International UK said: "We are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free."

Bass said that she hoped the news would send a positive message that fur was no longer considered fashionable.

The queen is known for her elaborate outfits featuring fur and other expensive materials, such as that traditionally worn at the state opening of parliament. The queen will be required to reopen parliament after December's general election, a mere two months after the last time she did.

Fur farming is banned in the UK, but it is not illegal to buy or sell fur.

