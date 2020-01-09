Queen Elizabeth backs Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's part-time plans

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday said Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are permitted to split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Last week, Harry and Meghan announced that they would like to spend more time in Canada and effectively become financially independent by giving up their senior Royal roles. Without consulting the Queen, they made the announcement on Instagram and then later on their own website.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," said the statement. "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.".

More to follow…

ls/ng (AFP, AP)