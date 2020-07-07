Queen Elizabeth and Britain‘s Leaders

This film analyzes the fascinating relationship between the Queen and her fourteen prime ministers.

Winston Churchill was in love with his young queen. The relationship with Margaret Thatcher was difficult.

Then there’s Brexiteer Boris Johnson - this film illuminates the very different relationships Queen Elizabeth has had with the many prime ministers who have served during her long reign.

Filmmakers Katharina Wolff and Larissa Klinker examine Queen Elizabeth II’s role as the symbol of a centuries-old power structure in the United Kingdom. Although the British monarch has no direct political power, the prime minister travels from Downing Street to Buckingham Palace every week for a private audience.

In this film, personal secretaries, political experts and Buckingham Palace insiders reveal what is discussed at these private meetings and how much impact personalities have on the relationship between royalty and the government.

Using archival footage and personal accounts, the film shows how the queen accompanied her prime ministers through their time in office. Much has changed in the country in the 70 years of Elizabeth's reign. But one thing has stayed constant: Governments come and go, the Queen remains.





