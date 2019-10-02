 Queen delivers Boris Johnson’s Brexit agenda | News | DW | 14.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Queen delivers Boris Johnson’s Brexit agenda

Britain's departure from the EU is a "priority" for the government, Queen Elizabeth II said as she opened parliament. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of politicizing the role of monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are transported in a carriage (Getty Images/C. J. Ratcliffe)

Amid a heady mix pomp and politics on Monday, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II gave a speech to reopen Parliament, outlining her government's plans for the year ahead.

Seated on a golden throne, the monarch read a list of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans for Brexit, as well as domestic issues that have largely gone ignored since the UK's vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

Leaving the European Union on October 31 was a "priority" for the government, the Queen said.

Opponents of Johnson and his Conservative government claim the address — the 65th Queen's Speech — is unnecessary because the prime minister lacks a majority to deliver its aims. As a result, Johnson is unlikely to be able to implement any of the plans without calling a general election in the coming months.

"What we have got in effect is a party-political broadcast from the steps of the throne," opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sunday.

The speech was delivered at the same time Brexit negotiators met to further thrash out details that would allow Britain to leave the EU with a deal at the end of the month. The key issue remains that of the border between the Irish Republic, which will remain part of the EU, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.

Negotiations got underway with renewed vigor last week, when Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said they could see a "pathway" to a divorce agreement that avoided a no-deal Brexit.

Even if a Brexit deal is agreed at the summit, it would need both the British and European parliaments to approve the terms. Johnson's predecessor .

European affairs ministers are set to meet on Tuesday, when they'll receive an update on proceedings from EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

On Wednesday, France and Germany hold their annual summit in which Brexit looks certain to feauture. If any deal is to be struck, it will need the blessing of the EU's two most powerful members ahead of a full summit of EU government leaders on Thursday and Friday.

Before the meeting between Varadkar and Johnson last week, Merkel was reported to have said she believed a Brexit deal was "overwhelmingly unlikely."

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brexit: EU, UK get go-ahead to 'intensify talks'

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Stephen Barclay will "intensify" negotiations after getting the go-ahead from the remaining 27 member states. The EU Commission will assess their progress on Monday. (11.10.2019)  

Merkel: EU agreement on Brexit deal 'overwhelmingly unlikely'

The German leader reportedly called the possibility of the EU agreeing to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal "overwhelmingly unlikely." The European Council president, meanwhile, has accused the UK PM of playing a "blame game." (08.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Großbritannien Boris Johnson beim Parteikongress in Manchester

UK's Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels 02.10.2019

Boris Johnson has sent his altered Brexit plan to EU officials, publishing a four-page accompanying letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. That letter was headed: "A fair and reasonable compromise."

UK Boris Johnson wird Premierminister

Brexit: Boris Johnson denies lying to queen over Parliament suspension 12.09.2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II over his reasons for proroguing Parliament. The five-week suspension was ruled unlawful by a Scottish court.

Symbolbild - Brexit

Finnish PM Rinne expects another Brexit delay 06.10.2019

London is likely to ask for another extension of the Brexit deadline despite its harsh stance, Finnish PM Antti Rinne said. But UK PM Boris Johnson stresses, "We will be packing our bags and walking out on October 31."

Advertisement