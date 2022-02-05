70 years on the throne - celebrations galore for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth holds a number of remarkable records. She is the oldest reigning monarch and had the longest marriage in the British royal family. Even her coronation made television history - never before had there been so many viewers, namely 300 million worldwide. She is also the longest-reigning British monarch to date. Only two more years, and she will have caught up with the French Sun King, Louis XIV (in office from 1643-1715) with 72 years of regency.

It's not a known fact whether the Queen also has the largest collection of hats. It is a fact, however, that the elegant color-matched suits and hats are her trademark to this day, designed in the royal court tailor's shop and precisely matched to the occasion - nothing is ever left to chance.

Tricks of the trade

There is no shortage of clever extras. Lead curtain weights are sewn into the hems of her coats to prevent them from falling opening should there be a sudden gust of wind. In May 2012, the Queen wore what looked like a sequined dress topped by an open coat at a parade. In reality, it was a coat with a sequined fabric panel added to make sure that coat wouldn't flap open under any circumstances.

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial Crown, waves to the crowds after her coronation

Gusts of wind or no, the Queen has proven to be quite unflappable over the past 70 years. She can be relied upon to face crises unflinchingly; as far as she is concerned, feelings do not belong in the public eye. She always has a warm smile, a friendly wave at the ready for her subjects, and people enjoy a public celebration for her birthday every year at the beginning of June.

Grand festivities

In 2022, there will be not one, but two additional days off for people in the UK to give them the opportunity to celebrate both the Queen's birthday and platinum anniversary.

This year, everything will be on a grander scale: On June 2, the celebrations are to begin with Trooping the Color, a unique military parade that has been performed for centuries on the occasion of the birthday of a British regent, regardless of the actual birthday date. Elizabeth's birthday is on April 21. Jubilee Beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, on the Channel Islands, on the Isle of Man, in the British Overseas Territories and in each of the 54 Commonwealth capitals.

A lonely farewell

The next day, a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth II's long reign is scheduled at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Platinum at the Palace - on June 4, the BBC is organizing a live concert at Buckingham Palace with "some of the world's biggest entertainment stars." Citizens can apply for a ticket and pay homage to the stars in the presence of the Queen.

June 5 sees what is being called the "Big Jubilee Lunch" in the streets of urban neighborhoods and villages across the country, with long tables laden with food and drinks. More than 200,000 such parties are expected.

Not raised to be a queen

Elizabeth wasn't meant to be the British monarch; she wasn't even crown princess. That changed when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne and her father George VI became king as the next in line to the throne. She was 25 years old when her father died on February 6, 1952, and she became queen that same night. Princess Elizabeth, called Lilibet, became "Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other realms and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith." On June 2, 1953, she was officially crowned in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

A colorful outfit for a visit to Mozambique in 1999

As a young queen, she experienced the fall of the British Empire, she witnessed the Cold War, and most recently saw Brexit and the coronavirus crisis. She has received 14 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher to Boris Johnson, at Buckingham Palace.

Complicated family

Early in her reign, she faced issues with her sister Margaret - scandals, parties, affairs and the first divorce in the British royal family in about 400 years.

She married Prince Philip in 1947, the couple had four children. Her eldest son and heir to the throne, Charles, and Lady Diana married in a lavish ceremony in 1981, but it quickly turned out the marriage was a disaster. All her children except the youngest son, Edward, ended up getting divorced, scandals included. One of the queen's six grandchildren, Prince Harry, has broken away from the royal family.

Her son Prince Andrew has been a cause for concern for years because he is involved in a sex scandal and could face a sexual assault trial in the US later in the year. His mother stood by him for a long time, but in mid-January 2022 she withdrew all military ranks and royal patronage.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — Trooping the Colour in 2014

Diana's 1997 death in a car crash had an impact on the Queen, too, but she was hardest hit by the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, shortly before her 95th birthday and he would have turned 100.

Dignity and discipline

The birthday festivities in 2020 and 2021 were reduced and held in private due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's event must have been particularly difficult, just two months after her husband's death.

Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday last year

But the Queen wouldn't be the Queen if she hadn't celebrated June 12, 2021 with dignity and discipline. Sitting by herself on a chair under a canopy, she smiled bravely as she watched the military ceremony honoring her 95th birthday. Her outfit, however, was not as colorful as usual - a light gray coat over a dress with tiny yellow flowers, and, of course, a matching hat.

This article was originally written in German.