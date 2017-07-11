Quebec stabbings: Sword-wielding attacker detained

A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in Quebec.

The 24-year-old man from Montreal was apprehended hours after the Halloween attack near the historic Chateau Frontenac hotel.

Police said an initial investigation suggests the 24-year-old suspect's motive was personal and not terrorism.

"Dressed in medieval costume and armed with a Japanese sword, everything leads us to believe he chose his victims at random," Quebec Police Chief Robert Pigeon said at a news conference.

Read more: Canada: PM Trudeau avoids snap election in confidence vote

Earlier threat made

Pigeon added that the suspect made a threat of violence in 2014.

"That information would have been revealed in a medical context over five years ago. It was not something that was in a criminal record,' he said.

Pigeon said the man had come prepared to inflict as much damage as possible but did not elaborate.

Quebec newspaper Le Soleil said the suspect had gasoline containers in his car.

He was due to make a video court appearance later Sunday.

Police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (03:30 UTC/GMT Sunday).

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital but are not thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities declined to give any information about the two people who were killed.

Read more: Canada's last Arctic ice shelf breaks apart due to warming

Residents warned to stay inside

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for the man in the costume with a bladed weapon. They later described the weapon as a katana.

The area around the Chateau Frontenac, the towering landmark of the walled old city, is usually bustling with tourists in normal times.

"Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims,'' Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said Canada needs to have a debate about how to deal with mental illness following the tragedy.

In 2017, a Canadian man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque and was later sentenced to life in prison.

mm/rc (AP, Reuters)