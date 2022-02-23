 QSchalteBPH | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

QSchalteBPH

Watch video 01:53

More in the Media Center

15.02.2022, Ukraine, Region Donezk: Ein ukrainischer Soldat rennt während einer Übung im Rahmen der Joint Forces Operation im Oblast Donezk mit seiner Waffe über ein Feld. Während die USA davor warnen, dass Russland jeden Tag in die Ukraine einmarschieren könnte, erwartet man in Moskau keinen Krieg. Politische Experten in Russland und einfache Bürger rechnen nicht damit, dass Präsident Putin einen Angriff auf den ehemaligen sowjetischen Nachbarn starten wird. Foto: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine 23.02.2022

Kiew Schusstraining

Ukrainians prepare to defend homeland against Russia 22.02.2022

22.2.2022, Luhansk, Ukraine, A military vehicle drives on a road as smoke rises from a power plant after shelling outside the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 22, 2022, a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as peacekeepers. - The recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics effectively buries the fragile peace process regulating the conflict in eastern Ukraine, known as the Minsk accords. Russian President recognised the rebels despite the West repeatedly warning him not to and threatening Moscow with a massive sanctions response. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Unmarked military vehicles head to Ukraine from Russia 22.02.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, following the initiative of the country's lower house of parliament and security council to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Russia orders 'peacekeeping' troops into eastern Ukraine 22.02.2022

More from DW News

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** BELARUS 22.02.2022 *** A satellite image shows an overview of a new deployment at V D Bolshoy Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus, February 22, 2022. Courtesy of Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Top stories in 90 seconds 24.02.2022

Auf diesem vom Pressebüro des ukrainischen Präsidenten zur Verfügung gestellten Foto spricht der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj während einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit dem estnischen Präsidenten Karis nach ihren Gesprächen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine pushes for more sanctions on Russia 23.02.2022

Domestic workers in India aren't eligible for benefits, and lockdowns hit them especially hard.

Indians push for safety net for domestic workers 23.02.2022

Discussion was pushed back because of protests and opposition from members of the ruling coalition.

Nepal lawmakers mull US aid amid violent protests 23.02.2022

Read also

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) observes the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the rebel-controlled settlement of Yasne (Yasnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia says Donbas separatists ask Putin for military support 23.02.2022

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region have requested military support from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he holds a news conference following an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU and NATO react harshly to Russia's Ukraine invasion 24.02.2022

German, EU and NATO officials have been quick to harshly condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine. They are holding a flurry of meetings throughout the day.

General view of the meeting. NATO-Ukraine Commission DATE: Feb 17, 2022 LOCATION: Brussels, Belgium CREDIT: NATO SEARCHWORDS: Ukraine, Russia, NATO

NATO's 'high readiness' under high pressure from Russia 24.02.2022

Russia's aggression both unifies NATO and puts it under enormous pressure to provide deterrence and reassurance. Teri Schultz looks at how the alliance is preparing for whatever comes next.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

How is China reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis? 23.02.2022

Experts say Beijing wants to avoid overtly taking sides, while looking for divisions in how Western countries respond to Russian aggression.