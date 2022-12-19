Qatar: air traffic casts doubt on carbon neutrality claim

Host nation Qatar claimed it would be staging a carbon-neutral football World Cup. However, the emirate's eco-measures were dwarfed by a significant increase in air traffic during the tournament.
The 2022 football World Cup in Qatar was promoted as a carbon-neutral event. Ahead of the sporting extravaganza, international football's governing body FIFA stated on its website that tournament organizers were "commited to deliver a carbon neutral FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."
But these statements are misleading, as our research shows.
A Greenhouse Gas Accounting Report prepared for FIFA and published ahead of the tournament in June 2021, had estimated that the total world cup greenhouse gas emission would amount to approximately 3.6 million tons of CO2 (MtCO2e). Most of those greenhouse gases would come from flights and accommodation for expected visitors, as well as the construction of seven new stadiums, among other infrastructure projects, said organizers.
At 51.7%, the majority of estimated emissions were attributed to travel.
The report said organizers "have pledged to measure, mitigate and offset all FIFA World Cup 2022 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while advancing low-carbon solutions in Qatar and the region." These calculations and promises, however, have been questioned by a range of experts.
Was the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?
Most emissions would come from transport, according to official estimates. Yet these did not include shuttle flights that transported spectators into the desert city each day, Gilles Dufrasne of Carbon Market Watch, a Brussels-based NGO, told DW.
The BBC reported some 30,000 available hotel rooms by March, though exact accommodation figures are impossible to ascertain. DW contacted Visit Qatar and other government bodies requesting detailed accommodation figures and occupancy rates but received no response.
German aviation expert Steffen Wenzel told DW Qatar's apparent accommodations shortage left football fans with little choice but to fly in from abroad.
He also said given the geographical distances involved and in the absence of a regional rail network, flying was the only realistic option for fans.
Many fans therefore opted to stay in neighboring countries. The official German team fan club, for instance, chose to base itself in Dubai, the largest city in the UAE. Jan Hongsermeier, a spokesperson for the fan club, told DW they would have preferred a more sustainable option and had wanted to stay in Qatar, saying "organization issues" forced them to resort to Dubai.
Julia Zeyn, a German football fan coordinator, who was recently in Qatar, told DW "it was clear that the narrative of carbon neutrality simply couldn't be true simply because inbound travel options were focused on the airport, leaving few other options [but to fly]."
Additional flights and reopening of an old airport
An even more striking picture was presented by DIA. Whereas in previous months and years, the total number of arrivals and departures rarely reached 50, flight movements increased four-fold between November 20 and December 2. Recently, they stood at approximately 200 flight movements per day.
Not too long ago, Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority proudly tweeted that 18,298 total aircraft movements had occured in the first three weeks of the tournament.
All mega sporting events have an impact on the environment. The Qatari tournament, however, deserves extra scrutiny because organizers are parading the carbon-neutral message, said Dufrasne.
"FIFA and the Qatari organizers made the decision — which they did not have to — to make a green campaign out of it and say it's carbon neutral. And that's where things got problematic for us," said Dufrasne.
Note: DW contacted various Qatari authorities requesting exact flight movement data for the world cup period, figures regarding cost and availability of Qatar-based fan accommodation as well as expected and actual visitor numbers.
Neither Representatives of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority, the Qatar Government Communications Office nor Visit Qatar responded to multiple requests for comment.
Jan Walter and Rachel Baig contributed to this report