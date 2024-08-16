Qatar playing a key role in Gaza conflict: DW's Aya Ibrahim

ConflictsMiddle EastQatar playing a key role in Gaza conflict: DW's Aya Ibrahim To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastTerry Martin | Aya Ibrahim08/16/2024August 16, 2024The Gulf state of Qatar has played a major diplomatic role in some of the world's most complicated conflicts. Host to the current Gaza peace talks, it is also providing medical aid to Palestinians wounded in the conflict.https://p.dw.com/p/4jXhXAdvertisement