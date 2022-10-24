  1. Skip to content
Katar Doha Touristen
Image: picture alliance / Kyodo
Qatar

Qatar - Between Boomtown and Burqa

1 hour ago

On the surface, Qatar is a dazzling and colorful Arab country, home to sheikhs and big business.

https://p.dw.com/p/4I55r

But migrant workers without Qatari citizenship make up nearly 90% of Qatar's total population - the highest such rate in the world.

Doha Katar | Stadtansicht
Image: Kamran Jebreili/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Anyone traveling to Qatar arrives with plenty of prejudices: that it is a corrupt, filthy-rich emirate full of forced laborers who have no rights; that it is home to businessmen whose practices are, at best, questionable. But for the Qataris themselves, and the millions of guest workers from all over the world who live there, the picture is more nuanced. Yes, Qatar is a dictatorship with an emir who enjoys almost unlimited power.

Katar | Fotografin und Araberin in traditioneller Tracht
Image: Michael Weber/imageBROKER/picture alliance

But at the same time, Qatar is remarkably open and progressive. The emirate is tiny, and yet tremendously fascinating - with its vast desert landscapes, its bizarrely-shaped mountains and its picturesque sandy beaches.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 11.11.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 11.11.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 11.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 12.11.2022 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 12.11.2022 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 13.11.2022 – 19:15 UTC
MON 14.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 14.11.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

