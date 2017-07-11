Qatar investigates 'invasive' search of women at Doha airport

Qatar apologized Wednesday after authorities carried out invasive examinations on female passengers at Doha's Hamad International Airport earlier this month.

"While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveler caused by this action," a statement posted on a government website said.

A "comprehensive, transparent" investigation would be carried out, Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said in the statement.

What happened at Doha airport?

The 13 Australian women were removed from a Sydney-bound Qatar Airways flight in Doha on October 2 after a newborn was found abandoned in an airport bathroom. They were forced to undergo vaginal inspections, reportedly on the tarmac.

An undisclosed number of women of other nationalities from the same flight and other flights were also said to have been forced to undergo the invasive examination.

The incident sparked a diplomatic row between Australia and Qatar.

Qatar gave no explanation

Qatar said it was "committed to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of all travelers transiting through the country."

Qatar offered no immediate explanation of how officials decided to perform invasive vaginal examinations on the women.

But in the statement issued early on Wednesday, Qatar's Government Communications Office described that authorities discovered the newborn "concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage" at the airport.

It called the discovery an "egregious and life-threatening violation of the law," adding that officials were hoping to find the baby's parents.

Human rights activists describe such examinations conducted under duress as equivalent to sexual assault.

How has Australia reacted?

Australia on Tuesday described the situation as inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent. Australian Federal Police also are examining the matter.

"This is a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events,'' Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne told reporters on Monday. "It's not something that I've ever heard of occurring in my life, in any context. We have made our views very clear to Qatari authorities on this matter.''

