Qatar investigates 'invasive' search of women at Doha airport

Qatar apologized Wednesday after authorities carried out invasive examinations on female passengers at Doha's Hamad International Airport earlier this month.

"While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveler caused by this action," a statement posted on a government website said.

A "comprehensive, transparent" investigation would be carried out, Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said in the statement.

What happened at Doha airport?

The 13 Australian women were removed from a Sydney-bound Qatar Airways flight in Doha on October 2 after a newborn was found abandoned in an airport bathroom. They were forced to undergo vaginal inspections, reportedly on the tarmac.

An undisclosed number of women of other nationalities from the same flight and other flights were also said to have been forced to undergo the invasive examination.

The incident sparked a diplomatic row between Australia and Qatar.

Qatar said it was "committed to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of all travelers transiting through the country."

Qatar offered no immediate explanation of how officials decided to perform invasive vaginal examinations on the women. Human rights activists describe such examinations conducted under duress as equivalent to sexual assault.

more to follow...

kmm/rt (AFP,AP)