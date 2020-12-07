 Qatar 2022: Germany to face Romania and Iceland World Cup qualifying | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Qatar 2022: Germany to face Romania and Iceland World Cup qualifying

Germany have been handed a favorable qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup. The four-time winners have been paired with Romania and Iceland for the year-long qualifying process, which gets under way in March 2021.

Deutschland Leipzig | UEFA Nations League | Deutschland vs Ukraine

Germany are heavy favorites to top their World Cup qualifying group, which was drawn on Monday evening in Nyon, Switzerland.

The challengers to Germany in Group J areRomania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia and Lichtenstein.

Joachim Löw's side, one of the ten top seeds, managed to avoid the likes of Turkey and Wales, but in a press conference on Monday, Löw was forced to defend his position once again. His comments can be found here.

The qualification games begin in March 2021 and end in March 2022, with the 10 group winners qualifying automatically. The 10 second-placed teams will be joined by the top two ranked Nations League teams that are outside of the top two qualifying positions and then enter into the playoffs, with three teams qualifying via this path.

The tournament, the first to be held midway through the European football season, will be held from November 21 until December 18, 2022.


UEFA groups in full

Group A
Portugal
Serbia
Republic of Ireland
Luxembourg
Azerbaijan
      
Group B
Spain
Sweden
Greece
Georgia
Kosovo
      
Group C
Italy
Switzerland
Northern Ireland
Bulgaria
Lithuania
      
Group D
France
Ukraine
Finland
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kazakhstan
      
Group E
Belgium
Wales
Czech Republic
Belarus
Estonia
      
Group F
Denmark
Austria
Scotland
Israel
Faroe Islands
Moldova
      
Group G
Netherlands
Turkey
Norway
Montenegro
Latvia
Gibraltar
      
Group H
Croatia
Slovakia
Russia
Slovenia
Cyprus
Malta
      
Group I
England
Poland
Hungary
Albania
Andorra
San Marino
      

Group J
Germany
Romania
Iceland
North Macedonia
Armenia
Liechtenstein

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  