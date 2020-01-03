Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures

Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US

The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.