'QAnon Shaman': US Capitol rioter sentenced to over 3 years in jail

A US federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Jacob Chansley, dubbed the "Qanon Shaman," to 41 months in prison for taking part in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building.

Chansley has pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding. He and thousands of other supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

