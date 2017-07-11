 ′QAnon Shaman′: US Capitol rioter sentenced to over 3 years in jail | News | DW | 17.11.2021

News

'QAnon Shaman': US Capitol rioter sentenced to over 3 years in jail

The rioter made famous for his tattoos and horned headdress was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for his role in the deadly storming of the US Capitol building.

Jacob Chansley on a megaphone

Images of Jacob Chansley soon went viral after the attack on the US Capitol

A US federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Jacob Chansley, dubbed the "Qanon Shaman," to 41 months in prison for taking part in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building. 

Chansley has pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding. He and thousands of other supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

More to come...

