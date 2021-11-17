'QAnon Shaman' given 41 months jail term - DW's Carolina Chimoy reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The rioter made famous for his tattoos and horned headdress was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for his role in the deadly storming of the US Capitol building. It is one of the stiffest sentences yet handed down.
Jacob Anthony Chansley could face up to 51 months in prison over the January 6 unrest at the US Congress. He has since turned his back on the QAnon conspiracy theory, his lawyer said.
The former US president has requested that a judge force the social media giant to restore his account. Several platforms banned Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building in January.
Police vastly outnumbered pro-Trump protesters at a rally in support of those charged for breaching the US Capitol in January. Security had been tightened amid concerns of a repeat of violence.
