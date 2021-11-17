 ′QAnon Shaman′ given 41 months jail term - DW′s Carolina Chimoy reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 17.11.2021

'QAnon Shaman' given 41 months jail term - DW's Carolina Chimoy reports

January 6, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Among the supporters of President Trump who mobbed their way into the U.S. Capitol, one in his fur, horned hat and painted face, was Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELI, a QAnon supporter who has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year. Rioters swarmed Capitol Hill as Congress voted to affirm the election victory of President-elect Biden over President Trump. Rioters breached all security barriers, went up the Hill's stairs reserved for Congressional members, and stormed the Senate floor. (Credit Image: Â© Douglas Christian/ZUMA Wire

'QAnon Shaman': US Capitol rioter sentenced to over 3 years in jail 17.11.2021

The rioter made famous for his tattoos and horned headdress was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for his role in the deadly storming of the US Capitol building. It is one of the stiffest sentences yet handed down.

January 6, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Among the supporters of President Trump who mobbed their way into the U.S. Capitol, one in his fur, horned hat and painted face, was Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELI, a QAnon supporter who has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year. Rioters swarmed Capitol Hill as Congress voted to affirm the election victory of President-elect Biden over President Trump. Rioters breached all security barriers, went up the Hill's stairs reserved for Congressional members, and stormed the Senate floor. (Credit Image: Â© Douglas Christian/ZUMA Wire

US Capitol riot: 'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty 04.09.2021

Jacob Anthony Chansley could face up to 51 months in prison over the January 6 unrest at the US Congress. He has since turned his back on the QAnon conspiracy theory, his lawyer said.

In this screen grab from Twitter, the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump is seen on January 8, 2021. - Twitter says they are permanently suspending Presidents Trump's account after the Capitol violence. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / TWITTER / AFP)

US: Donald Trump seeks Twitter account reinstatement in court 02.10.2021

The former US president has requested that a judge force the social media giant to restore his account. Several platforms banned Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building in January.

A sign is held during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US Capitol: Pro-Trump protest draws just a few hundred 18.09.2021

Police vastly outnumbered pro-Trump protesters at a rally in support of those charged for breaching the US Capitol in January. Security had been tightened amid concerns of a repeat of violence.