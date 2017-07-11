Qandeel Baloch: Pakistani court acquits brother for 'honor killing'

A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted the brother of a social media star who was murdered in an "honor killing," lawyers said.

Qandeel Baloch was strangled in 2016 after becoming famous for her suggestive and defiant social media posts.

Muhammad Waseem was found guilty of murdering his sister, Baloch, and had received a life-imprisonment sentence. But after serving less than six years in prison, his parents pardoned him, allowing the acquittal under Pakistani law.

A family's pardon

In Pakistan, Islamic law allows a murder victim's family to pardon a convicted killer.

Baloch's parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution. But they later changed their minds and said they wanted him to be forgiven.

A lawyer for his mother said she had given "her consent" to pardon him.

More to follow...

fb/wmr (AFP, AP)