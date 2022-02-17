 Putin’s power game: High stakes, low returns? | To the Point | DW | 17.02.2022

To the Point

Putin’s power game: High stakes, low returns?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing a high-stakes game. With Russian troops surrounding Ukraine, will threats get him what he wants? Our guests: Alexander Rahr, Russia expert, Regina Heller, Peace Researcher (IFSH), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Watch video 26:05
To the Point Alexander Rahr

Alexander Rahr heads the Russian industry association in Germany and publishes frequently on Russian issues. His opinion: "Scholz would like to do more of his own Russian policy in Moscow, but the US and the UK are forcing him to abide by the transatlantic consensus.” 
 

To the Point Regina Heller

 

Regina Heller, Conflict researcher, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy, says: "Finding a new security architecture for Europe that is equitable for all stakeholders is like squaring a circle.”

To the Point Roman Goncharenko

 

 

Roman Goncharenko, from Ukraine Redaktion of the Deutsche Welle says: 
„Russia has given the West and Ukraine more time to raise the white flag. War is still possible”.
 

Putin’s Poker: Everybody loses?

17.02.2022

German Chancellor Scholz sees positive signs in withdrawal of Russian troops from border to Ukraine.

Chancellor Scholz in Moscow: Building bridges with Russia 16.02.2022

15.02.2022, Moskau, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) spricht auf einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit Russlands Präsident W. Putin nach einem mehrstündigen Vier-Augen-Gespräch im Kreml. Scholz traf den russischen Präsidenten zu Gesprächen über die Situation an der ukrainischen-russischen Grenze. Formal handelt es sich um einen Antrittsbesuch des Kanzlers.

Germany's Scholz calls avoiding war a 'damned duty' 16.02.2022

Titel: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle Ort: Schlagwörter: Wolfgang Ischinger, Munich Security Conference, Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, Ukraine, Russland, Sendedatum: 14.02.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle kurz vor der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz 2022

Ischinger: Scholz can only hope to keep Putin talking 14.02.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure? 10.02.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

One-man rule: Can Turkey survive Erdogan? 03.02.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Is Germany letting its allies down? 27.01.2022

DW To the Point Sendungslogo englisch

Olympic struggle: Can China beat Omicron? 20.01.2022

Ukrainische Soldaten gehen auf dem Truppenübungsplatz Jaworiw in der Westukraine während eines Trainings für den Einsatz von US-Raketen des Typs «M141 Bunker Defeat Munition» (SMAW-D). Die USA beschuldigten den Kreml am 03.02.2022 eines ausgeklügelten Plans, einen Angriff der ukrainischen Streitkräfte zu fabrizieren, den Russland als Vorwand für militärische Maßnahmen gegen sein Nachbarland nutzen könnte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

The Ukraine-Russia crisis at a glance 16.02.2022

The danger of a Russian invasion looms large with more than 100,000 soldiers at the border. Here's the background to the crisis in brief.

An employee walks past TV screens in a shop in Moscow, on April 17, 2014, during the broadcast of President Vladimir Putin's televised question and answer session with the nation. Putin accused today Ukraine's new authorities of driving the country towards the abyss but said that dialogue was the only way out of the intensifying crisis. AFP PHOTO/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

How Russian media outlets are preparing an attack on Ukraine 16.02.2022

If Russia attacked Ukraine, many Russians would not be surprised. For years, their state-run media have been paving the way, branding Ukrainians as "Nazis" and portraying the country as an enemy nation.

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) spricht auf einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz mit Russlands Präsident W. Putin nach einem mehrstündigen Vier-Augen-Gespräch im Kreml. Scholz traf den russischen Präsidenten zu Gesprächen über die Situation an der ukrainischen-russischen Grenze. Formal handelt es sich um einen Antrittsbesuch des Kanzlers. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Putin hosts Scholz — war called off, for now 16.02.2022

German Chancellor Scholz's decision not to mention Nord Stream before heading to Moscow weakened his position in the West. But it was possibly the key to engaging in dialogue with Vladimir Putin, writes Michaela Küfner.

15.02.2022 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms after the end of military drills in South Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Ukraine latest: NATO skeptical of further Russian troop withdrawals 16.02.2022

Moscow said its pullback of forces near Ukraine was continuing for the second day, following the end of military exercises, but Western powers remain skeptical. Follow DW for the latest.