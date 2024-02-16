Putin's nemesis: Who was Alexei Navalny?

PoliticsRussian FederationPutin's nemesis: Who was Alexei Navalny?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationAlex Forrest Whiting02/16/2024February 16, 2024According to Russian officials, opposition and anti-corruption leader Alexei Navalny has died. He had been imprisoned since January 2021, after surviving an assassination attempt via poisoning. Navalny had suffered from in health while in jail.https://p.dw.com/p/4cUblAdvertisement