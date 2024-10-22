  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025SyriaCrisis in the Middle East
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsRussian Federation

Putin's fleet: Russian espionage in the Baltic Sea

October 22, 2024

Western intelligence services are warning of the threat of a Russian shadow war against European states. Germany is possibly one of the targets of this hybrid warfare. Authorities have observed suspicious ship movements in the Baltic Sea.

https://p.dw.com/p/4m4ws

Russian "research ships" keep on appearing unexpectedly in offshore windfarms, in submarine exercise areas and above gas pipelines... and off the German coast, in the Baltic Sea. What is the vessels' secret mission? Why do they often travel with their location transmitters turned off and armed special forces on board? And why is it so difficult for police and military to do anything about these mysterious ships? An international journalist team takes a closer look at Russia's suspected spy fleet and sets out to decode their morse code messages.

Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

Fokus Europa | Russland Sascha Skotschilenko

Russian artist jailed 2 years for anti-war sticker set free

Sasha Skochilenko spent two years in prison for posting stickers criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine.
Human RightsSeptember 20, 202406:33 min
Symbolbild Fake News Ukraine Krieg

Why you don't notice Russia's media manipulation

Here's how the Kremlin has worked its fake news into your feeds — without you even noticing.
Digital WorldSeptember 19, 202403:50 min
Yulia Navalnya, wearing a pink suit, stands in front of the DW logo

Yulia Navalnaya: Alexei's memory 'gives me strength'

Yulia Navalnaya told DW why it's important to continue the work of her husband, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
PoliticsJune 6, 202402:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

Abu Mohamed al-Jolani, head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), poses for a selfie (file photo)

EU mulls relations with Syria's new leaders

With other actors being quick to try to exert influence, the EU must decide how to engage with those now in power.
PoliticsDecember 18, 202402:38 min
French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up