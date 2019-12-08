Putin, Zelenskiy set to face off in Paris

Expectations are enormously high for the first face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris on Monday. Observers in the media and politics agree: the talks between the heads of state and government from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France could mark a turning point.

In Ukraine, the sheer number of analyses of what to watch for at the summit on eastern Ukraine — and what could go wrong — are overwhelming. Pro-Western opposition politicians have already warned Zelenskiy not to cross any red lines when he meets with Putin. There's also pressure from abroad, where US President Donald Trump has said the summit is a chance to make great progress.

Putin's preconditions

These expectations are pinned on Zelenskiy's willingness to make painful concessions to Russia, in exchange for peace in eastern Ukraine. Finding a diplomatic end to the conflict, which has been smoldering since 2014, was one of 41-year-old former comedian's central election promises — and one that got him elected to the presidency in April.

The path to peace was laid out in the 2015 Minsk Protocol, though that agreement has yet to be implemented. All sides — the Kremlin, Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and the government in Kyiv — blame one another for the impasse. The Kremlin saw Zelenskiy's predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, as an impediment and refused to deal with him; as a result, there have been no summits organized in the so-called Normandy Format since 2016.

Moscow signaled a willingness to talk after Zelenskiy's election in April, but also laid out preconditions: a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, as well as separatists, from three specified areas in eastern Ukraine, and a written statement of intent to abide by a plan that has been dubbed the "Steinmeier formula." Named after Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's former foreign minister, it proposes a special status for separatist-controlled areas in the region for the purposes of holding a regional election, and would determine when and how a number of laws would be applied.

Zelenskiy has fulfilled Putin's request, jettisoning one of Poroshenko's fundamental positions, which was to first secure a ceasefire and then withdraw troops. Fighting in eastern Ukraine continues, with Ukrainian soldiers dying on an almost daily basis. Zelenskiy's acceptance of the Steinmeier plan has caused outrage in Ukraine, and prominent activists have taken to social media with threats of renewed protests if Zelenskiy concedes too much at this week's summit.

Summit goals

For Zelenskiy, Paris represents the chance to establish a complete ceasefire and organize the further exchange of prisoners — something that has been repeatedly delayed. The last direct exchange came in September, when filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in a Russian prison on terror charges, was set free.

Speaking recently in the European Parliament, Sentsov warned that Zelenskiy may be walking into Putin's trap. Olena Zerkal, until recently Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, also has "doubts about the honesty of Putin's intentions," as she told DW.

For his part, Putin is under considerably less pressure than his Ukrainian colleague. His aim is to force Kyiv to make political concessions, among them a law that grants special status to separatists. Apparently, the current law — which expires at the end of the year — is set to be extended before a new one is passed. Moreover, Moscow wants to force Kyiv to participate in direct negotiations with the separatists, with Moscow presenting itself as impartial mediator instead of a belligerent party.

Yet Putin's main objective is no doubt to push for elections in the separatist-controlled regions, as a way of lending political legitimacy to their autonomy. The most contentious points of order in Paris will certainly be over when elections can be held in Donetsk and Luhansk and under what conditions, as well as whether Ukraine will regain control of its borders.

The last big unresolved issue that could add tension to Monday's summit is the issue of Russian gas transiting through Ukraine to Europe. The current transit contract between Kyiv and Moscow expires on December 31, and to date, all negotiations for a follow-up agreement have failed. This will be one of the last chances to resolve the conflict.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Lina & Vitya My mom is Russian, my dad is Ukrainian. They met each other at Kharkov State University and have lived together for more than 50 years now. My parents gave me that sense of friendship between people traveling everywhere. I think it’s one of the key moments - to understand each other we need to communicate with different people and to educate ourselves.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Arthur & Oksana I'm Russian, but was born in Ukraine. Arthur is Ukrainian. We first met three years ago during a photography workshop and became friends. After mutual visits in several countries, Arthur moved to Moscow when we decided to live together. Now we work and travel together, visiting our friends and families in Russia, Ukraine and around the whole world.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Olga & Vladimir Vladimir is a Russian contemporary artist, Olga is a ballerina. She was born in Kirovogradskaya region, Ukraine. They live together in Khimki, Russia, with their newborn baby. They were one of the first couples who agreed to be photographed when our mutual friend posted my picture on Facebook.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Yulia & Edik Yulia, born in Ukraine, and Edik, born in Russia, are refugees from Donbass and live in Moscow with their 4-year-old son Dima. The two of them have relatives in both Russia and Ukraine. Because of their son, the couple decided to flee the war - leaving their relatives behind - and move to Moscow. That's where Life Links reporter Emily portrayed Yulia for the episode #prideandprejudice.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Dima & Sasha Dima is from Russia, Sasha was born in Ukraine. Sasha is a member of Femen and the first time they met was when Dima, as a photographer, came to do a report about Femen in Kiev for the New York Times. Since then they have been in a relationship. Some time later Sasha left Ukraine and asked for political asylum in France. Since then Dima and Sasha have lives in Paris.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Dima & Vlada Dima and Vlada are good friends of mine. I've known them for ages, but I never thought about them as participants for my projects; I just forgot their story. Dima was born in Moscow, Russia. Vlada is from Kiev, Ukraine. They met each other in Georgia and had a long distance relationship in the beginning. Finally, the couple decided to live together in US, where they had their baby Lev a year ago.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Maksim & Darya Darya (from Ukraine) and Maksim's (from Russia) love story started on a summer day in Voronezh, Russia. Using the same ride-sharing service, they spent 7 hours together. Maxim said it was love at first sight. When I photographed them, Darya was just back from a trip, so the couple had been apart for several days. They were hugging and kissing each other and it looked very natural and beautiful.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Valery & Sveta Valery is from Odessa, Ukraine. Sveta was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia. They met in Odessa when Sveta came to visit her friend. They became friends first, but a year later they got married. They are both interested in yoga, different cultures and esoteric things. I loved being in their small apartment in Saint Petersburg because you could feel all the harmony and beauty surrounding them.

Make love, not war: Ukrainian-Russian love overcoming conflict Sasha & Lena Alexander is from Krasnodar, Russia. Lena was born in Kiev, Ukraine. They met on vacation in Greece in 2013, a couple of months before the Euromaidan demonstrations started in Kiev. After spending a day together, it made them think about each other. A year later Lena moved to Moscow to live with Alexander. Their relationship became even stronger in the face of the problems between the two nations. Author: Oksana Yuksho / gcg



