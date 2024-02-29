Putin warns of nuclear war if NATO troops sent to Ukraine

PoliticsRussian FederationPutin warns of nuclear war if NATO troops sent to UkraineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian Federation02/29/2024February 29, 2024Vladimir Putin has warned NATO countries they risk nuclear war if they send troops to Ukraine. The Russian leader was giving his annual state of the nation address, two weeks ahead of a presidential election he looks guaranteed to win.https://p.dw.com/p/4d2SiAdvertisement