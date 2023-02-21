  1. Skip to content
Russia s President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
Russia s President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
ConflictsRussian Federation

Putin vows to achieve goals in Ukraine, blames West for war

1 hour ago

In a major speech in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin claimed that the West was responsible for "fueling the Ukrainian conflict." His address comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nm5N

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday deliver a major speech to members of both houses of parliament and military commanders.

The annual state of the nation address came just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Russian forces have struggled to gain the upper hand in the conflict since invading on February 24 last year. The war has killed thousands, displaced millions and reduced towns to rubble. 

What did Putin say about the war?

Putin reiterated the Kremlin's lines on launching what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine, saying that Russia was fighting to "liberate" people and claiming that Ukrainians "are hostages of their [own] regime." 

The Russian leader vowed to press on with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. "Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us."

He blamed the West for starting the conflict, saying Western countries, led by the US, were seeking "unlimited power" in world affairs.

"The responsibility for fueling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites," Putin said. 

The West has long denied Putin's claims and consistently maintained the stance that Russia's war on Ukraine was "unprovoked."

Moscow "did everything possible, genuinely everything possible, in order to solve this problem [in Ukraine] by peaceful means," Putin said, "But a completely different scenario was being prepared behind our backs."

He criticized Western attempts toward peace since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, saying the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements "are not genuine." 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine: A year in pictures

'War-time propaganda'? 

Roman Goncharenko, an analyst for DW's Russian service, said, "Vladimir Putin is famous for mixing facts and fiction." 

Putin's message in his speech was that the West "started this war" and Russia is only using force to stop it, Goncharenko said, adding: "Which is, of course, a lie." 

Putin was seeking to mobilize Russians for "an anti-Western crusade," not only by blaming the West for starting the conflict but also by saying allegations like "pedophilia is normal in the West," Goncharenko said. "Which is, of course, a blatant lie." 

DW's chief international editor Richard Walker said Putin's speech was largely "war-time propaganda," saying claims about pedophilia being a norm in the West are "almost laughable." 

Walker said such messages were intended to make Russians see the West as a strategic, moral and cultural threat to their country. 

What about the Russian economy?

Putin's address also came at a time when Russia's economy is under significant pressure due to sanctions imposed by the EU and its allies — leading to rising prices and gloomy prospects within the nation.

"We have already begun and will continue to build up a large-scale program for the socio-economic recovery and development of these new subjects of the Federation (territory annexed from Ukraine)," Putin said in his address.  

"We are talking about reviving enterprises and jobs in the ports of the Sea of Azov, which has again become an inland sea of Russia, and building new modern roads, as we did in Crimea."

This is Putin's 18th such speech to the Federal Assembly, meant to outline the nation's condition and outlook. His last such address was in April 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

He did not address the parliament in 2022, citing "dynamics of events." 

Tuesday's speech was largely expected to set the tone for Russia's presidential elections, scheduled to take place in just over a year. Constitutional changes mean the 70-year-old could remain in power until 2036.

Setbacks on the battlefield

Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began, but they still control around one fifth of Ukrainian territory. Putin has previously said that Russia is now locked into an existential war with an arrogant West which wants to carve up Russia and steal its natural resources.

On Monday, jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny accused Putin of destroying Russia's future for the sake of his personal ambitions. "He wants to go down in history as 'the conqueror tsar',"Navalny said. 

MSC ends with calls for fast Ukraine support

fb, mk/nm (Reuters, dpa)

