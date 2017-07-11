 Putin: ′Unfriendly′ states to pay for Russian gas in rubles | News | DW | 23.03.2022

News

Putin: 'Unfriendly' states to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country would start selling gas to certain nations in Russia's own currency, prompting a rise in the ruble's value on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Woman's hand holding rubles

Most gas delivered to the EU is paid in euros, but Putin wants to change that

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that gas sales to countries deemed unfriendly to Moscow would have to be paid in rubles, saying a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations had destroyed Moscow's trust.

"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian rubles," he said.

The announcement comes as the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its invading forces from Ukraine.

Immediately after the announcement, the ruble strengthened against the US dollars and the euro.

As of January 27, some 58% of Russian gas giant Gazprom's sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries were  settled in euros.

Watch video 02:57

Russian gas crisis comes at a cost to German town

What will happen now?

The announced move  could boost the Russian currency, as many European countries, including Germany, are still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies.

The ruble has fallen massively in value following news of the Russian invasion and amid the accompanying Western sanctions, but rose to its highest level against the dollar and euro since March 2 directly following Putin's announcement.

Putin said the government and central bank had one week to work out how to move gas-selling operation to the Russian currency and that Gazprom would be ordered to change gas contracts accordingly.

tj/dj (AFP, Reuters)

