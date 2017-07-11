Putin: 'Unfriendly' states to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that gas sales to countries deemed unfriendly to Moscow would have to be paid in rubles, saying a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations had destroyed Moscow's trust.

"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian rubles," he said.

The announcement comes as the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its invading forces from Ukraine.

Immediately after the announcement, the ruble strengthened against the US dollars and the euro.

