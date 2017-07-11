Putin: 'Unfriendly' states to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that gas sales to countries deemed unfriendly to Moscow would have to be paid in rubles, saying a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations had destroyed Moscow's trust.

As of January 27, some 58% of Russian gas giant Gazprom's sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries were settled in euros. In the third quarter of last year, 39% were in US dollars.

"Russia will continue, of course, to supply natural gas in accordance with volumes and prices ... fixed in previously concluded contracts," Putin said on Wednesday at a televised meeting with top government ministers.

"The changes will only affect the currency of payment, which will be changed to Russian rubles," he said.

The announcement comes as the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, hoping to pressure it into withdrawing its invading forces from Ukraine.

Immediately after the announcement, the ruble strengthened against the US dollars and the euro.

Earlier in March, the Russian government announced a list of 48 states deemed to be unfriendly. They included all EU member countries, the US, Japan, Switzerland and Norway.



What will happen now?

The announced move could help the struggling Russian currency, as many European countries, including Germany, are still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies.

The ruble has fallen massively in value following news of the Russian invasion and amid the accompanying Western sanctions, but rose to its highest level against the dollar and euro since March 2 directly following Putin's announcement.

Putin said the government and central bank had one week to work out how to move gas-selling operation to the Russian currency and that state-controlled energy giant Gazprom would be ordered to change gas contracts accordingly.

In 2021, Russia exported around $55.5 billion (€50.06 billion) worth of natural gas to other countries worldwide.

tj/dj (AFP, Reuters)