 Putin train ride bridges Crimea-Russia gap | News | DW | 23.12.2019

News

Putin train ride bridges Crimea-Russia gap

The Russian president officially opened a train bridge spanning Crimea and the Russian mainland. His journey marked the first time that trains have been able to run off the peninsula since its annexation in 2014.

Krim-Brücke Eisenbahnverkehr Eröffnung (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/S. Malgavko)

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a commuter rail bridge between the Crimea and Russian mainland with a ceremonious train journey on Monday, as Russia continues to cement its influence in Crimea since its annexation in 2014.

He crossed the 19-kilometer bridge from Kerch on the Crimean side to the Taman peninsula on the mainland Russian side accompanied by construction workers. Spectators watched the crossing on a screen from Taman Passazhirskaya station.

Pictured on the screen at Taman Passazhirskaya station is a Russia's President Vladimir Putin onboard a railbus travelling from Kerch Yuzhnaya. (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

Putin rode shotgun for the TV cameras on the inaugural crossing

The railway bridge was finished on December 18 with Monday's journey marking the first time that trains have from the peninsula since 2014 when Russian troops moved in support Ukrainian separatists and followed by a referendum, which was met by international condemnation.

Putin congratulated construction workers on completing the bridge, saying that "it has proven our ability to carry out large-scale infrastructure projects."

A train crossing the new bridge

People watched the rail crossing on a screen from Taman

Reconnecting Crimea

The bridge consists of parallel automobile and railway sections and the project came at a cost of $3.6 billion; planning began in 2014, soon after Crimea's annexation. The automobile segment of the bridge was formally opened by Putin in May 2018 and made available for cargo traffic in the autumn of the same year. The railway bridge will open to freight trains in June 2020.

Prior to the annexation, train traffic used to run between Simferopol and Sevastopol in Crimea and cities in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus as well as Poland. Since traffic was interrupted only suburban trains have kept running inside the peninsula, according to TASS Russian news outlet.

Moscow has funneled significant resources into Crimea's infrastructure since the annexation referendum in 2014, including building two new power stations.

With the opening of the bridge to commuter traffic it is now possible to travel between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, with the journey lasting a total of 43 hours and 25 minutes. The first train undertaking this mammoth journey was timed to arrive in Crimea shortly after the St. Petersburg-born Putin opened the bridge at 14:00 local time (11:00 UTC).

  • EU Gipfel in Brüssel Angela Merkel

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Ukraine overshadows EU summit

    At the EU's spring summit, Europe's leaders are deciding on further sanctions against Russia. Ahead of the two-day meeting, which began on Thursday (20.03.2014), the EU heads of state and government announced the cancelation of the next EU-Russia summit, as a punitive measure against Russia's actions in Crimea.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Military control

    Russia is expanding its military power on the Black Sea peninsula. On Wednesday (19.03.2014), pro-Russian forces brought a number of Ukrainian military bases under their control - such as in the port city of Sevastopol, where this picture was taken.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Constitutional approach

    As Russian troops advanced on the Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, Russia's Constitutional Court declared the treaty to annex Crimea to the Russian Federation to be constitutional. President Vladimir Putin signed the document, which has not been internationally recognized, on Tuesday (18.03.2014), and it has since been ratified by the Duma.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Wordless retreat

    "Russian soldiers came and demanded that we leave the base," said a Ukrainian army official, as quoted by news agencies. In this photo, an officer leaves the Ukrainian navy base at Novoozerne. Ukraine wants to bring its troops back from Crimea, but said it plans to put its military on full combat readiness.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Striking performance

    In his speech to the Russian Federation Council and the deputies of the Duma, against the magnificent backdrop of the Grand Kremlin Palace on Tuesday, Putin referred to Crimea as an "inseparable part" of Russia and accused the West of crossing a "red line" in Ukraine.

  • default

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Fast track to annexation

    No sooner said than done: In a ceremony at the Kremlin, Putin signed off on Crimea's accession treaty. Seen here are the Russian president (second from right), Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (left), Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament (second from left) and Alexei Chaly, the mayor of Sevastopol (right).

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Joyful anticipation

    As Ukrainian soldiers and their families leave the Crimean peninsula, others are welcoming the accession to Russia. "I am sure that our lives will be better," said a pro-Russian resident of Sevastopol.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Cheers for annexation

    Hundreds of people in Crimea greeted Vladimir Putin's speech announcing the annexation with enthusiasm - some watching on large screens, as seen here in Simferopol. More than 90 percent of Crimea's residents voted in the referendum on Sunday (16.03.2014) in support of closer ties with Russia.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Popular president

    Putin's inroads in Crimea have been popular with many Russians. After his speech to the nation, hundreds of thousands of followers gathered in several Russian cities to celebrate their president's appearance and Crimea's annexation.

  • Bildergalerie Ukraine Krim Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Fighters of the Maidan

    Activists are still gathering on the Maidan, Kyiv's Independence Square, the scene of the months-long struggle against the regime of Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych. They have not given up hope, even on the day after Crimea's secession from Ukraine seemed certain.

  • Symbolbild Ukraine EU

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Moving closer to Europe

    A few months ago, demonstrators from this pro-Europe group met on the Maidan to call for a referendum on joining Ukraine to the European Union. At the EU summit on March 21 this goal came one step closer, as a part of the association agreement with Ukraine was signed.

    Author: Regina Mennig / cmk


kmm/msh (dpa, AP)

