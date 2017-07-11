Putin to recognize Ukraine separatist regions as independent: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the statement said.

It added that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron had "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin.

The announcement came amid an uptick of violence in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels. The move by Moscow is expected to escalate fears among Ukraine and its allies about a Russian invasion.

Backing from top officials

The leaders of the self-declared separatist republics of Luhansk and Donetsk released statements earlier on Monday calling on Moscow to recognize them as independent states. The two regions broke away from Ukraine's control in 2014.

Putin told a meeting of his Security Council that he would respond to the rebel republics' request before the end of the day.

Several top Russian officials indicated they would back recognizing them as independent.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council, said it was "obvious" that Ukraine did not need the two regions.

He added that the majority of Russians would support their independence.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also pushed for recognizing the regions, arguing that Ukraine had a greater "nuclear potential" than Iran or North Korea. Ukraine renounced nuclear weapons after breaking away from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Germany, EU issue warnings to Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Moscow against such recognition, saying it would be "a unilateral breach" of the 2015 peace deal for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In a phone call with Putin late Monday, Scholz urged Russia to "immediately deescalate and withdraw the massed forces from the borders to Ukraine."

He also said Moscow had "a particular responsibility" to set signs of detente.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels that the bloc was "ready to react with a strong united front" if Russia recognized the territories.

What is happening in the region?

Western countries are concerned a significant buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine means Moscow is preparing to invade its neighbor. Putin has denied planning any such attack.

Still, recognition of the separatist regions could escalate tensions further and give Moscow a reason to move in troops.

Separately on Monday, Russia said Ukrainian saboteurs had attempted to stage an incursion, accusations that Kyiv rejected as "fake news."

The West has repeatedly alleged that Moscow aims to fabricate a pretext to invade. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Monday that a "proliferation" of so-called false flag events and increasing troop numbers near Ukraine's border indicated Putin was committed to an invasion.

Ukraine, meanwhile, requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to address the threat.

Washington said there are now up to 190,000 Russian troops in the region, including pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has demanded sweeping security guarantees in return for defusing the crisis, including a pledge that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

Putin and US President Joe Biden have tentatively agreed to a possible face-to-face meeting in a last-ditch attempt to avoid war.

